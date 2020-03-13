Missouri Senator Eric Burlison Presents Legislation to Protect Businesses

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, presented Senate Bill 746 to the Senate Government Reform Committee this week. This legislation states a food or merchandise container will not be considered to be mislabeled or misleading if the container is filled to less than its capacity, provided that it meets certain criteria. For example, if the product settles or the packaging is used to protect the contents of the container, it cannot be considered mislabeled or misleading.

“When signed into law, this legislation will put an end to frivolous lawsuits pertaining to what amounts to air in a container,” Sen. Burlison said. “The labels on our food products clearly list the size of the package’s contents. This information provides consumers with the ability to make the best purchasing decision for them. These unnecessary lawsuits slow down our over-burdened court systems and take advantage of the consumer. It is time for the Senate to pass this piece of commonsense legislation.”

