Missouri Senator Eric Burlison Files Resolution Condemning President’s Impeachment

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is calling on the members of the Missouri Senate to pass a resolution condemning the impeachment of the president of the United States.

Senator Burlison filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 40 on Monday, Jan. 27. The resolution cites and describes recent events that led to the impeachment of the president, and asks the Missouri Senate to condemn the impeachment proceedings. Once passed, it asks the United States Senate to either dismiss the articles of impeachment against the president or acquit him.

“I believe the House committee conducted much of its inquiry in the dark and in a coordinated effort to filter and release what they wanted the general public to hear,” Sen Burlison said. “I am asking my fellow senators to join me and declare our condemnation of the impeachment of the president. I think our country needs to get back to what it does best: supporting families, working hard and growing the strongest economy we have ever had.”

