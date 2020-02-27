Missouri Senator Eric Burlison Files Legislation Exempting Disabled Veterans from Property Tax

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, filed Senate Joint Resolution 56, concerning property tax exemptions for veterans. Current law allows a property tax exemption for real property owned by a former prisoner of war with a total service-related disability rating of 100 percent. This resolution would provide a property tax exemption for real and personal property owned by a veteran with a combat-related disability and a total combined disability rating of 80 percent or higher.

“I filed this resolution because I wanted to allow more veterans to be exempt from paying property taxes,” Sen. Burlison said. “While this exemption does not even begin to scratch the surface of the sacrifices they made for our country, I believe this is a nice gesture of our appreciation to thank our veterans for serving our country honorably. Our veterans have already given us so much, and now, it is time to give back to them.”