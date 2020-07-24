Missouri Senator Bill Eigel Congratulates Local Educator, Dione Anderson

Missouri Senator Bill Eigel Congratulates Local Educator on Receiving 2021 Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year Award, Dione Anderson

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would like to congratulate Dione Anderson for receiving the 2021 Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year Award. Ms. Anderson is a reading teacher at Harvest Ridge Elementary in the Francis Howell R-III school district.

“I would like to congratulate Dione Anderson for receiving this prestigious award,” Sen. Eigel said. “It is imperative we recognize the teachers in our community who are making a difference in the lives of our children, and I am proud of the work Ms. Anderson has done in the Francis Howell school district. She is undoubtedly deserving of this award, and I know she will continue to be an excellent educator for her students in the years to come.”

The 34 teachers selected for this award are now under consideration to be named the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year.

To learn more about Sen. Eigel, plus visit his Missouri Senate webpage: www.senate.mo.gov/eigel.