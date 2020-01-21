Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft Announces 2019 Accomplishments

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft today thanked his staff and announced the many accomplishments of his office during the 2019 calendar year. In addition to having overarching responsibilities for elections in the state of Missouri, the Office of the Secretary of State also serves Missourians through its Business Services Division, makes records and books available through the State Archives and State Library, protects investors with its Securities Division and also administers programs like Safe at Home, an address confidentiality program designed to help keep victims of abuse safe from their abusers.

Awarded 182 grants to libraries of all sizes and demographics. Distributed 500,000 items checked out to blind or visually handicapped Missourians. In FY19, approved 6,840 cash receipt deposits for $31.5 million, reviewed/approved 7,043 invoices for payment and processed more than 1,000 fiscal notes. Conducted and certified six Special Elections, migrated Boone County onto the Missouri Centralized Voter Registration (MCVR) database and implemented security enhancements/ refined protocols to bolster the security of the database. Developed an application called “MoVotes” (https://movotesportal.sos.mo.gov/) for Missouri military and overseas voting. Using a Cyber Security defense team, reviewed the cyber/physical defenses of local election authorities, obtaining over 90% participation from the counties. Over 10,700 people attended Missouri State Archives public programming. Archives genealogy databases received 21,351,875 hits in 2019. Drafted summary statements for 66 initiative petitions and defended the office against three lawsuits challenging 26 summary statements. Answered 115,353 business service phone calls; assisted 15,592 walk-in customers. Processed nearly 320,000 corporate filings, processed 21,000 notary applications and maintained a Safe at Home enrollment of 2,210. Promoted 68 visits by the Secretary meeting with local election authorities and an additional 52 appearances or visits; distributed over 120 news releases. Had 1,100,000 impressions on Twitter, and almost 50,000 video views and 400,000 reach on Facebook. Filed 20 new cases and ordered over $9.6 million in restitution, civil penalties, and costs. Investor Education participated in a record number of events (89), including events with law enforcement (9) advocate/caregivers (23), consumer investor education (47) and financial services meetings (10). Received 505 calls to the investor protection hotlines.