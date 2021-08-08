Missouri Receipt of 1.3 Billion – American Rescue Plan

Missouri Receives $1.3 Billion Payment of American Rescue Plan Funds

Missouri Receives $1.3 Billion Payment of American Rescue Plan Funds

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced on August 5, 2021, that the State of Missouri had received $1,342,648,065.40 in funds allocated to the State by the American Rescue Plan.  Missouri’s full allocation is $2,685,296,130.80.

Under the American Rescue Plan, all Missouri counties, regardless of population and metropolitan cities with a population of over 50,000, are eligible to receive their allocated Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds directly from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.  In addition, municipalities with populations under 50,000 may receive funds from the State via a separate allocation for non-entitlement units (NEU).

The State also received an initial payment of $225,071,828.50 for distribution to NEUs.  Thus, Missouri’s full allocation for NEU payments is $450,143,657.

Decisions regarding NEU allocation totals will be made by the Governor’s Office and the Office of Administration.

Additional information related to allocations by state, county, municipality, and non-entitlement units, as well as guidance, frequently asked questions, and expenditure tracking, can be found on the Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds Portal at treasurer.mo.gov/COVID.

