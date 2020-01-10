Missouri News: Callaway, Cole County Bridge Rehabilitations Approved by Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) At its regular monthly meeting this week, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved a contract to rehabilitate bridges in Callaway and Cole counties.

Three bridges will undergo rehabilitation under the contract awarded to Comanche Construction:

West Main Street over U.S. Route 54/Route 63 in Jefferson City. The work will be done one lane at a time, with two-way traffic maintained at all times. There will be occasional single-lane closures on Route 54 and West McCarty Ramp closures during nighttime hours.

Route 94 over Little Tavern Creek in Callaway County. The Route 94 bridge will be limited to one-way traffic, controlled by a temporary traffic signal.

Route AE over Route 54 in Callaway County. The bridge will be closed during construction.

The contractor submitted the lowest bid of $721,649.