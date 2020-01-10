Missouri News: Callaway, Cole County Bridge Rehabilitations Approved by Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) At its regular monthly meeting this week, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved a contract to rehabilitate bridges in Callaway and Cole counties.
Three bridges will undergo rehabilitation under the contract awarded to Comanche Construction:
- West Main Street over U.S. Route 54/Route 63 in Jefferson City. The work will be done one lane at a time, with two-way traffic maintained at all times. There will be occasional single-lane closures on Route 54 and West McCarty Ramp closures during nighttime hours.
- Route 94 over Little Tavern Creek in Callaway County. The Route 94 bridge will be limited to one-way traffic, controlled by a temporary traffic signal.
- Route AE over Route 54 in Callaway County. The bridge will be closed during construction.
The contractor submitted the lowest bid of $721,649.