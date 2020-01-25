Missouri News: Branson Police Respond to Shooting Incident

BRANSON, MO (STL.News) At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, the Branson Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 100 block of Champagne Drive. Arriving officers identified a 25-year old male with a gunshot wound to his arm and administered immediate first aid.

The male was treated and transported to a Springfield hospital by the Taney County Ambulance District with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe a weapon was left unsecured and accessible to a young child who accidentally fired the weapon. This is an active investigation and Branson detectives are in contact with the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney regarding the child’s access to the unsecured weapon.

Branson Police Chief, Jeff Matthews reminds everyone that weapons must remain secured and inaccessible to children at all times. There are numerous gun locks and security devices available on the open market.