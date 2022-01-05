Missouri Lottery – Scratchers Ticket Worth $7 Million

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) A $7 million top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$7,000,000 Mega Money” Scratchers ticket was won on a ticket purchased at Gerbes, 1729 W. Broadway, in Columbia.

The winner later claimed the prize at Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City on Dec. 23.

This win marks the 171st Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket worth $1 million or more and the 587th ticket overall. In FY21 alone, Lottery players won over $883 million in Scratchers prizes.

“$7,000,000 Mega Money” is a $30 game with over $18.8 million in unclaimed prizes.