Missouri Lottery: Robert Newcomer Sells $150,000 Powerball Ticket

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) A Powerball player turned his $50,000 prize into $150,000 by adding the Power Play option. Robert Newcomer of Moulton, Iowa, matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn on July 28, to win the base prize of $50,000. Because he’d added Power Play for an extra dollar, his prize was instantly tripled when the Power Play number drawn was 3.

Newcomer purchased his ticket at Haymakers, 8455 Highway 24, in Taylor. The winning numbers on July 28 were 25, 30, 53, 59 and 60, with a Powerball number of 5.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.