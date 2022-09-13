Missouri Lottery – Quick Pick Ticket Wins $50,000

Quick Pick Ticket Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

(STL.News) A Missouri Lottery player bought a Quick Pick ticket for the Sept. 7 Powerball drawing and won a $50,000 prize. The winning ticket was purchased at Schnucks Market, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Road, in St. Peters.

“I woke up the next morning and was checking my tickets, and I couldn’t believe it,” the winner shared. “I was like, ‘Wow!’ I just couldn’t believe it. It was awesome.”

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball. The numbers drawn that night were 3, 16, 30, 33 and 36, and the Powerball number was 20.

