Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) A Missouri Lottery player spelled her way to a $50,000 top prize on a “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers ticket bought at Signal Food Store, 881 W. Commercial St., in Mansfield.

The winner, who said she enjoys playing crossword style tickets, had her husband verify the win the next morning. He came back and told her it was, in fact, a winner.

“I thought he was kidding me at first,” she recalled. “He couldn’t believe it either!”

She plans to use some of the winnings to pay off her car.

“$50,000 Crossword Extra” is a $3 game with over $5.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more top prizes of $50,000.