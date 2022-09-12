Missouri Lottery – Player Discovers $98,000 Win

Player Discovers $98,000 Win Using Missouri Lottery App

(STL.News) A Missouri Lottery player won a $98,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize on Aug. 24 with a Quick Pick ticket she purchased at Dirt Cheap, 1401 Dunn Road, in St. Louis.

“I’ve played Show Me Cash for years,” the winner said. “I used to play my own numbers, but I switched to Quick Pick a while back.”

On the night of Aug. 24, she checked the winning numbers on the Missouri Lottery app and realized she had matched all five numbers drawn that night – 1, 15, 24, 34 and 35.

“I was looking at the numbers, and I did not believe it!” she said. “I was in total shock!”

She quickly called her brother to share the good news with him.

“Doggonit, it finally happened!” she exclaimed. “I said, ‘Thank you, Jesus!’”

