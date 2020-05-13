Missouri Lottery News: William Davis of Shell Knob Wins $100,000

Ridgedale, MO (STL.News) William Davis of Shell Knob stopped at White Oak Station, located at 1225 Ridgedale Road in Ridgedale, before going to work. But instead of purchasing the $5 and $10 Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets he usually buys, Davis chose a $20 game – “$5 Million Big Money.” He scratched the ticket in his truck and uncovered a $100,000 prize.

“It blew me away. I was speechless,” Davis shared. “I’ve never known anyone to win the huge money.”

Once it sunk in that he had won, he shared the good news with his family via a Facebook chat.

Davis summed it up with a simple, “Wow, it is real!”

More than $18.3 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the “$5,000,000 Big Money” Scratchers game. All current Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be scanned on the Lottery’s mobile app and on Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to determine if a ticket is a winner.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Taney County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $11.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $1.5 million went to education programs in the county.