Missouri Lottery News: Wife Gives Husband, Cory Pyle $100,000 Scratchers Ticket

SPRINGFIELD, MO (STL.News) Corey Pyle of Springfield was in for a surprise when his wife purchased a Missouri Lottery “Merry Money” Scratchers ticket and handed it to him to play. Pyle immediately started scratching the ticket in the parking lot of Battlefield Eagle Stop, 4022 B North Republic Road in Battlefield, and soon uncovered one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000.

“Merry Money” is a $5 ticket that went on sale Oct. 14. More than $3.7 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Greene County won more than $42.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.28 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $24.1 million went to education programs in the county.