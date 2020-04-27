Missouri Lottery News: Washington Man, Gary Daves Scratches Off $7M Prize

Washington, MO (STL.News) Gary Daves has won the first $7 million top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$7,000,000 Mega Money” Scratchers ticket. Daves purchased the winning ticket at Fas-Trip, 904 E. Fifth St., in Washington.

“$7,000,000 Mega Money” is a $30 Scratchers game with more than $122 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $7 million and four $100,000 prizes. The ticket can also be entered into monthly drawings for a chance to win $500 cash.

Daves’ win adds to the prizes won by players in Franklin County, who collectively won more than $15.7 million in FY19. During the same time period, retailers in Franklin County received more than $1.5 million in commissions, and an additional $6.4 million went to educational programs in the county.

Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.