Missouri Lottery News: New Year’s Eve Show Me Cash Jackpot Claimed by Elizabeth Handshy

St. Peters, MO (STL.News) A St. Peters woman has claimed a $167,000 jackpot from the Missouri Lottery’s Dec. 31 Show Me Cash drawing. The winning numbers were: 10, 27, 32, 34 and 39. Elizabeth Handshy purchased the winning ticket at Dierbergs, 217 Salt Lick Road, in St. Peters.

There were a total of 50 Show Me Cash jackpot winning tickets in 2019, and Handshy’s win marks the 594th jackpot won since sales for the Draw Game began in 2008.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All current Missouri Lottery tickets can be scanned on the Lottery’s mobile app or on Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to determine if a ticket is a winner. Current and historical winning Draw Games numbers can also be found at MOLottery.com.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Charles County won more than $47.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $9.2 million went to education programs in the county.