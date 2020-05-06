Missouri Lottery News: More Than $79.3 Million In Prizes Awarded In April

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri Lottery players took home more than $79.3 million in prizes during the month of April. Of the total $79.3 million awarded, more than $9.8 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.

Winners of $1,000 or more in March include the following:

Missouri Million-Dollar Winners

$7 million Scratchers winner:

*Gary Daves, Washington

$1 million Scratchers winner:

*Francesco Abate, Pevely

Draw Games Winners

Powerball winner:

*James Edinger, Winfield, $50,007

*Howard Aubuchon, Wright City, $150,000

Mega Millions winner:

William Steppig Jr., Waterloo, Ill., $1,028

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

