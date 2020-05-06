Missouri Lottery News: More Than $79.3 Million In Prizes Awarded In April

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri Lottery players took home more than $79.3 million in prizes during the month of April. Of the total $79.3 million awarded, more than $9.8 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
Winners of $1,000 or more in March include the following:
Missouri Million-Dollar Winners
$7 million Scratchers winner:
- *Gary Daves, Washington
$1 million Scratchers winner:
- *Francesco Abate, Pevely
Draw Games Winners
Powerball winner:
- *James Edinger, Winfield, $50,007
- *Howard Aubuchon, Wright City, $150,000
Mega Millions winner:
- William Steppig Jr., Waterloo, Ill., $1,028
NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.