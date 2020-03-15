Missouri Lottery News: Eldon Man, Floyd Branson Claims $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Eldon, MO (STL.News) Eldon resident Floyd Branson recently uncovered a $100,000 prize on one of the Missouri Lottery’s “$5,000,000 Bankroll” Scratchers games. Branson purchased his winning ticket at local Mustang Mini Mart, 809 S. Aurora St., in Eldon.

The “$5,000,000 Bankroll” Scratchers game is a $20 ticket, with more than $11.3 million in remaining prizes, including a $5 million top prize.

Branson’s win adds to the prizes won by player in Miller County, who won more than $4 million in the most recent fiscal year. Retailers in Miller County received more than $395,000 in incentives, and an additional $584,000 went to educational programs in the county.

Visit MOLottery.com