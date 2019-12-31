Missouri Lottery News: $2 Million Lotto Ticket Sold in Fenton

Fenton, MO (STL.News) The last weekend of 2019 brought a $2 million prize to a Missouri Lottery player in Fenton. Someone who bought a Lotto ticket at QuikTrip, 1907 Hawkins Road, matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night to win the $2 million jackpot prize.

Saturday night’s winning Lotto numbers were 2, 5, 9, 16, 21 and 26.

“If you bought a ticket at this location for Saturday’s Lotto drawing, please check it carefully,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “You can check to see if your ticket is a winner by scanning it on the Missouri Lottery’s official app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail.”

Reardon also encouraged the winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Lottery offices are located in St. Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City and Springfield.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until June 25, 2020.

If claimed within 60 days, the Lotto ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments. If the player has not chosen within 60 days, payment automatically defaults to the annuity option.