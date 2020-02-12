Missouri Lottery News: $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Jefferson County by James Duffie

Arnold, MO (STL.News) James Duffie of Arnold recently uncovered a $100,000 prize on one of the Missouri Lottery’s newest games, “Queen of Hearts.” He purchased his winning ticket at Circle K, 8401 Industrial Drive, in Cedar Hill.

“Queen of Hearts” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $17.5 million in remaining prizes, including five more $100,000 top prizes.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Jefferson County won more than $30 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received $3.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.8 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited in Jefferson County or any Missouri county, visit MOLottery.com.