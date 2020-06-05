Missouri Lottery: Michelle Marion of Hannibal Wins $77,777 Prize

Hannibal, MS (STL.News) Seven turned out to be Michelle Marion’s lucky number after she won $77,777 on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Red 777s” Scratchers ticket. She claimed one of five $77,777 prizes offered in the game.

Marion purchased the winning ticket at QP Express, 1910 Market St., in Hannibal.

“Triple Red 777s” is a $10 Scratchers game with more than $23 million in remaining prizes, including a $777,777 top prize. Last fiscal year, players in Marion County won more than $6.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received $648,727 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $647,464 went to education programs in the county.

