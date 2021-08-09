Missouri Lottery: Margie Culp Won $100,000

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) On vacation and visiting family in Missouri, Oregonian Margie Culp was making a quick stop in Hillsboro when she looked down and saw two four-leaf clovers. Inspired by her discovery, she decided to go inside the Circle K at 10201 Business 21 to purchase a Missouri Lottery “Super Crossword Tripler” Scratchers ticket.

Culp took the ticket back to her kids’ house and began scratching. After a few minutes, she realized something was unusual.

“I told my husband, ‘I think I’ve got too many words here,’” she shared.

Her husband agreed and decided to check the ticket using the Missouri Lottery mobile app. After verifying it was a winner, she claimed her prize on Aug. 4 in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

“Super Crossword Tripler” is a $5 game with over $11.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including six more top prizes of $100,000.