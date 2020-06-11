Missouri Lottery: Laura Mosca of Cabool Wins $100,000 Top Prize

Columbia, Missouri (STL.News) Laura Mosca of Cabool uncovered the first $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Lucky Bonus Crossword” Scratchers ticket purchased at The Gas Station, 319 Ozark St., in Cabool.

“Lucky Bonus Crossword” is a $5 ticket with more than $10 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including four more top prizes of $100,000. In the most recent fiscal year, players in Texas County won more than $3.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $343,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $590,000 went to education programs in the county.

