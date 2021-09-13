Missouri Lottery: Kansas City Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

September 13, 2021 Maryam Shah Entertainment
Missouri Lottery: Kansas City Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) A Kansas City Powerball player won a $50,000 prize in the Aug. 14 drawing by matching four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.  The winning numbers on Aug. 14 were 6, 21, 49, 65 and 67, with a Powerball number of 18.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cloud 9 Liquor, 121 N.E. 91st St. in Kansas City, marking the 31th Powerball prize won in Missouri in 2021.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.  All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.  Programs that benefitted include those at the University of Missouri – Kansas City and the school districts of Kansas City, Lee’s Summit R-VII and Blue Springs R-IV, among others.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more.  Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

Post Views: 240
About Maryam Shah 5662 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles