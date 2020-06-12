Missouri Lottery: Jeffrey McDowell Wins $50,000 Scratchers Top Prize

Eldon, Missouri (STL.News) Jeffrey McDowell of Eldon uncovered one of 10 $50,000 top prizes on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket purchased at TempStop, 7 Acorn Road, in Eldon.

“Treasure Hunt” is a $3 ticket with more than $7.3 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including five more top prizes.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Miller County won more than $4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $395,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $584,000 went to education programs in the county.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE