Missouri Lottery: David Little won $78,000 jackpot prize

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) David Little has been playing the Missouri Lottery’s Show Me Cash game for the past four years, keeping track of past winning numbers and choosing a new set of numbers each time he plays.

Little consulted his notebooks before choosing his numbers for the July 5 drawing: 12, 13, 24, 26 and 31. The combination proved lucky, as his ticket was the only one to match all five numbers drawn to win the $78,000 jackpot prize.

After checking the official winning Show Me Cash numbers the next day, he remarked to his wife, “Well, someone won it. It was me!”

They plan to use part of their winnings to pay off their home.

Little purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 403 W. Broadway, in West Plains.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. So far, in 2021, players have won more than $5.1 million in Show Me Cash jackpot prizes, with an average prize of more than $146,000.