Missouri Lottery – Couple Wins $50,000 in Lebanon

Missouri Lottery – Couple Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize in Lebanon

MO (STL.News) While getting gas at Casey’s General Store, 669 W. Elm St. in Lebanon, a Missouri Lottery player decided to purchase a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket.

While her husband drove, the player scratched off the ticket and realized she had won a prize – though she didn’t know how much it was.

“I didn’t have my glasses on,” she said. “I showed it to my husband, and he said, ‘I think it’s $50,000!’”

Because it was April 1, no one believed they had won at first.

“Everyone thought it was an April Fool’s joke!” she explained. “But it was real.”

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers ticket that started on Jan. 31. The game offers prizes ranging from $50 up to top prizes of $5 million. Currently, there are over $299.8 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including four top prizes.

In FY21, players in Laclede County won more than $18.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $791,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.2 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.