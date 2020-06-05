Missouri Lottery: Columbian Z. Delic Claims $239,280 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Columbia, Missouri – (STL.News) The winning jackpot ticket from the Missouri Lottery’s May 17 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Schnuck’s Market, 1400 Forum Blvd., in Columbia. Columbia resident Z. Delic won the $239,280 jackpot by matching all five winning numbers drawn: 4, 6, 7, 22 and 34.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is an estimated $64,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Boone County won more than $19.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $57.4 million went to education programs in the county.

