Missouri Lottery: Bruce Pence Won $100,000

JEFFERSON CITYMO (STL.News) Bruce Pence of Raymore was celebrating his birthday when he received a present of Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets from his daughter.

“I won $20 on those tickets, so I decided to buy some more using that money,” Pence said, recounting his win.

One of the tickets he purchased at Zedz, 10901 E. State Route 350 in Raytown, was a “Hot Hot Cash” Scratchers ticket. Upon scratching it off, Pence realized it contained one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000.

“I was shocked! I told my wife, and she didn’t believe me at first.”

Pence joked it was one of the best birthday presents he had ever received from his daughter, adding that he had plans to use some of his winnings to give back to her.

“We’re planning on using some of it to take the grandkids to Disney World!” he shared.

