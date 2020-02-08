Missouri Lottery Awarded Highest National Certification for Responsible Gaming Program

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Lottery has received the highest responsible gaming verification standard in the United States, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL). The Missouri Lottery has been granted the “Sustaining Level” of certification for its responsible gaming program.

This is the second time the Missouri Lottery has achieved certification under NCPG and NASPL’s Responsible Gaming Verification Standards. When the program started in 2016 the Missouri Lottery was awarded the second-highest “Implementation Level” certification for a period of three years.

In 2019, the Missouri Lottery applied for renewal of certification and climbed to the highest level of verification at the “Sustaining Level.” To accomplish this designation, the Missouri Lottery’s responsible gaming program was reviewed by a panel of independent assessors with expertise in the field of responsible gambling. The panel looked for continuous improvement upon existing responsible gaming measures. The Missouri Lottery was found to have demonstrated a strong program focused on research, resources, employee training, retailer training, public education, product oversight and advertising.

“The Missouri Lottery has always taken responsible gaming seriously and this certification reaffirms our dedication to operating in a socially responsible manner and our commitment to continuous improvement of our responsible gaming practices,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

The new certification comes after the Lottery achieved a Level 4 certification distinction from the World Lottery Association (WLA) in 2018.

Additional information about the Missouri Lottery’s responsible gaming program can be found at MOLottery.com