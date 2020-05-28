Missouri Lottery: Alexandria Arcobasso Uncovered $50K Scratchers Prize

Imperial, MO (STL.News) Alexandria Arcobasso uncovered a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” Scratchers ticket purchased at Home Service Oil, 2865 Seckman Road, in Imperial, Missouri.

“$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” is a $10 ticket with more than $17.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including a top prize of $1 million and two more $50,000 prizes. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Jefferson County won more than $30.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $3.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.8 million went to education programs in the county.