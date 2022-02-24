Missouri Lottery – $50,000 Prize Won on Scratchers Ticket

MO (STL.News) A Missouri Lottery player uncovered a $50,000 prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket purchased at Speedy B’s, 115 West Simon, in Holts Summit.

“Millionaire Blowout” is the first $50 Scratchers game from the Missouri Lottery and offers players the best chance to win $1 million in Scratchers ticket history with over $333 million in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $5 million and 21 $1 million prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Callaway County won more than $8.4 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $825,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $799,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.