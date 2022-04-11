Missouri Lottery – $50,000 Cash Prize Won in Bel-Ridge

$50,000 Show Me Cash Prize Won in Bel-Ridge

MO (STL.News) A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Show Me Cash prize after playing his own set of numbers in the March 28 drawing.

“It was just random,” he shared. “I just picked them out that day.”

The ticket, which matched all five numbers drawn, was purchased at QuikTrip, 9099 Natural Bridge Road, in Bel-Ridge. The winning numbers that night were: 11, 14, 27, 29 and 38.

When he checked the ticket the next day, he realized he had won the jackpot prize.

“It was unbelievable,” he said.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.