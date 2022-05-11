Missouri Lottery – $5 Million Top Prize Won in Warsaw

First $5 Million Top Prize on New Scratchers Game Won in Warsaw

MO (STL.News) A Missouri couple won the first top prize of $5 million on a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket the husband purchased at Kwikstop, 1606 Commercial St., in Warsaw.

He realized he had won the top prize after scratching off only two of the prize boxes.

“I scratched the first one off, and it said I’d won $1 million,” he explained. “After I scratched off the second $1 million prize, I knew it was the $5 million prize.”

His wife didn’t believe her husband right away, though.

“I thought he was teasing me,” she said. “I thought that this would be kind of mean to tease me about!”

She added the reality of the win still hadn’t sunk in, even after claiming the prize.

“It’s very surreal,” she shared. “It just opens up so many options.”

“Millionaire Blowout” is the Missouri Lottery’s first ever $50 Scratchers ticket. The game offers prizes ranging from $50 up to top prizes of $5 million. Currently, there are over $282.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including 17 $1 million prizes and three more $5 million top prizes.