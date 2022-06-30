Missouri Lottery – $100,000 Prize Won in Kansas City

$100,000 Club Keno Prize Won in Kansas City

A Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 prize when all the numbers on his 10-spot ticket matched the numbers drawn in a June 9 Club Keno drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Disabled Veterans Trust, 14605 E. Highway 40, in Kansas City.

The ticket’s winning numbers were 5, 7, 11, 13, 33, 39, 43, 55, 63 and 68.

Twenty numbers are drawn in Club Keno every four minutes. Players can choose to play one to 10 spots, with prizes increasing as more spots are played. Players can also add play options like the Multiplier, Bulls-Eye or Double Bulls-Eye to their tickets for a chance to win even larger prizes.

In FY21, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.