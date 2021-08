JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) A St. Louis County resident has uncovered a $100,000 top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Super Crossword Tripler” game. The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, 703 Union Road, in Affton.

This is the second of the game’s seven top prizes to be claimed – the first was purchased in Hillsboro earlier this month. In all, the game has more than $10.7 million in unclaimed prizes, ranging from $5 to $100,000.