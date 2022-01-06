Missouri Lottery – $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Rolla

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Last night’s Powerball drawing offered the game’s seventh highest jackpot ever at $632.6 million and resulted in another $1 million winner in Missouri. It’s the 64th such Powerball win in the state, and it marks the 600th Missouri Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more to date. The winning ticket was sold at UMR Moto Mart, 200 South Bishop Ave., in Rolla.

The $1 million Powerball prize was won by matching all five white-ball numbers drawn – 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. (The Powerball number was 17.)

Last night’s drawing also produced a $50,000 winner. It’s the 315th time over the last six years a Missouri player has matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number drawn. That winning ticket was sold at Baumer’s Texaco, 6107 Highway O, in Ash Grove.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until July 4. Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.