Missouri Lottery: $1.7 Million Lotto Ticket Sold in Farmington

MO (STL.News) Someone who bought a Missouri Lotto ticket in St. Francois County is now the Missouri Lottery’s newest millionaire. One ticket sold for last night’s drawing matched all six numbers drawn to win the $1.7 million jackpot prize. The winning Lotto ticket was purchased at Convenience Barn 2, 1750 W. Columbia St. in Farmington, with the number combination of 9, 13, 15, 16, 41 and 44.

“What a great way to celebrate the holidays for this lucky winner” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Before they do anything else, I encourage them to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim.”

Lotto jackpot prizes must be claimed at one of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield. Claim appointments can be made at MOLottery.com or by calling the Lottery at (573) 751-4050. The winner has until June 20, 2022.

The ticket holder may choose between two claiming options: receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot; or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments.

The jackpot now resets to $1 million for Saturday’s drawing.