Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Awards Contracts for Southeast District Projects

SIKESTON, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on January 8th. Awarded contracts include construction of a diverging diamond interchange, pavement improvements and bridge improvements.

Contracts include the following:

A $17,476,608 contract was awarded to Penzel Construction Co., Inc., for construction of a diverging diamond interchange and replacement of two Interstate 55 bridges at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Route 61 (Kingshighway/Jackson Boulevard) in Cape Girardeau County.

An $11,971,235 contract was awarded to Capital Paving & Construction, LLC, to resurface Interstate 55 from the Jefferson County line to south of Route M near Ozora, Missouri in Ste. Genevieve County.

A $394,571 contract was awarded to Above and Below Contracting, LLC, for pavement improvements on Route 67 from County Road 211 to Route JJ in Madison and Wayne counties.

A $2,283,871 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for the following on Route Z in Stoddard County:

A bridge replacement over Drainage Ditch #4*;

A bridge replacement over Drainage Ditch #7;

A bridge replacement over Drainage Ditch #8;

A bridge rehab over the Main Drainage Ditch*;

A bridge rehab over the Little River Drainage Ditch #42*, and;

A bridge rehab over the Little River Drainage Ditch #41*.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.