Missouri Governor Proclaims November Adoption Awareness Month

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation designating November 2021, as Adoption Awareness Month in Missouri to encourage all Missourians to educate themselves regarding the need for adoptive families and support adoptive parents in their communities.

“As we enter the holiday season and Missourians prepare to enjoy quality time with their friends, family, and loved ones, we are reminded of the need to support the children in our state that may lack a stable home or loving family,” Governor Parson said. “Every child needs and deserves to be loved and cared for by a family of their own. This November, during Adoption Awareness Month, we encourage Missourians to consider adoption and to always support adoptive families. We must open our hearts, our homes, and our lives to these special children that ask only for a family.”

Nearly 1,600 children and youth are currently waiting and hoping to find forever homes with loving families. The Missouri Adoption Heart Gallery features profiles of some of these amazing children and youth and one Missouri family has shared their own personal adoption story.

“We appreciate all of the adoptive families who offer a loving home and a foundation of support to allow children to grow and thrive,” said Robert J. Knodell, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services. “Every child deserves a safe, permanent place to call home. There is always a need for additional adoptive families in Missouri to help ensure more children have this opportunity.”

You could potentially become an adoptive parent if you:

Are at least 21 years of age

Complete a child abuse/neglect check and criminal record check including fingerprints

Are in good health, both physically and mentally

Have a stable income

Are willing to participate in and complete a free training and assessment process

Are willing to voice perspectives and concerns as part of a professional team

The Department of Social Services (DSS) encourages any Missourian interested in adoption to visit the DSS website, contact their local Children’s Division office, or email Moheartgallery@raisethefuture.org for more detailed information on Missouri’s adoption process.

To view the proclamation, click here.