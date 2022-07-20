Missouri Governor Parson To Travel To Germany

Governor Parson To Embark On Trade Mission To Germany, Netherlands To Promote Missouri As Ideal Business Location

JEFFERSON CITY — From July 23 – 30, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to Germany and the Netherlands for their fourth international Trade Mission. Germany and the Netherlands are key trade partners for Missouri, with nearly $679 million and more than $223 million in exports in 2021, respectively.

Consistent with Governor Parson’s infrastructure and economic development priorities, the goal of the Trade Mission is to build relationships with key international figures to promote Missouri’s strong capacity for trade.

“International trade is important to Missouri’s success, and we look forward to meeting with business leaders in Germany and the Netherlands to expand our opportunities,” Governor Parson said. “Germany and the Netherlands are home to world-class companies, including many already growing in our state. Our goal is to strengthen these relationships while promoting Missouri as an ideal location for additional investment.”

The Trade Mission will include stops in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, Germany, as well as Amsterdam and the Hague, Netherlands, to meet with government officials, diplomats, and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business investment and expansion. Governor Parson will meet with company representatives that have existing relationships in Missouri to thank them for their investments in the state and companies without a presence in Missouri to encourage them to consider Missouri for future investments.

The nearly $902 million in goods exported to Germany and the Netherlands in 2021 show the importance of international trade to the state’s economic success. Among the goods exported to Germany, chemicals and pharmaceutical products were among those in highest demand. Pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and other electronic components ranked highly among exports to the Netherlands.

Germany Highlights

Governor Parson will take part in meetings with executives of several leading companies, including BASF, the largest chemical producer in the world, Bayer, a multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company, German airline Lufthansa, and more.

Meetings scheduled include Norman T. Scharpf, U.S. Consul General Frankfurt; Pauline Kao, U.S. Consul General Düsseldorf; Mona Neubaur, Deputy Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia; as well as several German companies with an existing presence in Missouri.

Netherlands Highlights

Meetings scheduled include Ms. Aleisha Woodward, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in The Hague and a commercial briefing from the U.S. Embassy Netherlands Country team. Governor Parson will also meet with several Netherlands companies to discuss future growth plans.

The Trade Mission is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization.