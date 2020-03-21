Missouri Governor Parson Protects Citizens Impacted by COVID-19

Missouri Governor Mike Parson Protects Missouri’s Most Vulnerable Citizens and Workers Impacted by COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Governor Mike Parson released the following statement:

“My administration and I are committed to providing quality healthcare to those most dependent on state assistance and ensuring access to those in need of medical services or medications,” Governor Parson said. “A health care provider’s primary focus should be on delivering what a MO HealthNet participant needs to remain healthy during this time, not on the participant’s coverage.”

COMMITMENTS TO THOSE DEPENDENT ON GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE

Governor Parson grants flexibility for the Missouri Department of Social Services to provide reassurance and clarity regarding services to our state’s most vulnerable population.

Missouri Medicaid-MO HealthNet

Eligibility for any Medicaid participant will not be terminated unless the individual requests a voluntary termination of eligibility or the individual ceases to be a resident of the state through the end of the federal emergency COVID-19 declaration Extending 90 days of MO HealthNet coverage to Missourians ages 19-64 who test positive for COVID-19 and meet the income and resource eligibility guidelines Relaxing requirements related to prescription refills and prior authorizations to ensure participants have access to essential medications Expediting new provider enrollment applications and waiving certain enrollment requirements such as application fees and on-site visits to enable providers to serve Medicaid participants Waiving the co-payment for any services provided by means of telehealth

Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

The Family Support Division is waiving all work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents for 90 days

Child Care Subsidy Program

Child Care Subsidy benefits are extended for 90 days Provider application renewals are extended for 90 days Approve additional hours of care for families on a case-by-case basis

Family Support Division has requested waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service to:

Waive all Food Stamp adverse action notices for 90 days Waive initial in-person Food Stamp interviews for 90 days Extend Food Stamp certification periods by 6 months – this waiver has been received

FINANCIAL RELIEF FOR MISSOURI FAMILIES

Providing peace of mind and financial security for Missouri workers and families moving forward as we combat COVID-19 is a top priority for Governor Parson. The Department of Revenue has contributed to our state’s response by easing the burden and short-term uncertainty facing our state.

Mirroring the federal guidance issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) will provide special payment relief to individuals and corporations:

The tax payment deadline for individual returns with a due date of April 15, 2020, is extended until July 15, 2020, for up to $1 million of the filer’s 2019 tax due. This payment relief applies to all individual returns and all entities other than C Corporations such as trusts or estates. Relief will be automatically provided so individuals do not need to file any additional forms or call the Department to qualify. For C Corporations, the tax payment deadline is extended until July 15, 2020, for up to $10 million of the filer’s 2019 tax due. This relief for individuals and corporations will also include estimated tax payments for tax year 2020 that are due on April 15, 2020.

The filing deadline for tax returns is STILL April 15, 2020. Those who cannot file their return by April 15 are eligible to request a six-month extension.

To alleviate public congestion in local license offices, DOR has implemented automatic extensions for expiring driver licenses and motor vehicle registrations. These extensions are effective immediately:

Vehicle owners with registrations or license plates expiring in March and April have been granted an automatic two-month extension. Owners will be able to continue operating their vehicles on Missouri roadways without penalty until they can apply for renewal. The time frame in which a vehicle safety and emission inspection is valid for March and April license plate expiration’s has also been extended an additional 60 days. Applicants for title will not be assessed a late title penalty when visiting a license office, effective immediately; this waiver will continue through April 30, 2020.

Valid Missouri driver licenses, non-driver licenses and noncommercial instruction permits with original expiration dates of March 1, 2020, through April 30, 2020, have been granted an automatic 60-day extension:

The approved extension does not waive the mandatory retesting requirement for persons who have allowed their license to expire for more than 184 days. Also, individuals who were provided notice to complete additional testing as part of a medical review program requirement may be granted an additional 60 days to comply with such requirements.