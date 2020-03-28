Missouri Governor Parson Mobilizes National Guard to Support COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) In today’s press briefing, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he has signed an Executive Order mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to support the unified response to COVID-19.

“The Guard will play a major role in supporting state and community operations, including potential support for COVID-19 testing and transporting equipment and supplies,” Governor Parson said. “I want to be clear – this is not about putting Missouri under martial law. This is a planning stage operation to provide more assistance to the people of Missouri and increase our capacity to deploy resources quickly.”

The Missouri National Guard is preparing to conduct several potential missions including, but not limited to, the following:

Assisting in the set up and operation of community based testing sites

Providing intrastate transportation of personnel and equipment for medical or testing support

Providing logistical support to local and state responders as needed

Continued assessment, facilitation, and construction of temporary medical or other facilities

The Missouri National Guard has experience in rapid deployment of forces for emergencies.

“We are committed to assisting local and state health officials support the health and well-being of our citizens and service members,” said Missouri National Guard Adjutant General, Brigadier General Levon Cumpton. “Rest assured that your Missouri National Guard will do whatever we can to help.”

The Missouri National Guard is fully integrated in the planning and execution of the COVID-19 response with both state and national partners. The Guard is working closely with Governor Parson, the Missouri Department of Public Safety, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to support a coordinated response.