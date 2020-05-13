Missouri Governor Parson Highlights Economic Recovery as Part of the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) During today’s COVID-19 briefing, Missouri Governor Mike Parson discussed the economic recovery portion of the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan.

“I’m glad to see Missourians begin to safely re-engage in the economy, and we are thankful for the businesses across the state that have stepped up and implemented new measures to keep employees and customers safe,” said Governor Parson.

This recovery plan focuses on businesses, communities, citizens, and infrastructure, which are the pillars to economic recovery. The broad-based plan drives economic and community recovery across Missouri.

Missouri had made great progress towards economic recovery. Through May 1, Missouri has 78,733 businesses receiving a total of $9.24 billion in Paycheck Protection Program assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Also, opportunities are being explored within federal stimulus funds to assist businesses with training and workforce needs as they modify operations and make accommodations due to COVID-19.

“We are working together to develop and institute resilient and sustainable economic initiatives that promote prosperity in our state,” Director of Economic Development Rob Dixon said. “This is not a short term recovery effort, and it will always be connected to our ability to deal with the virus. The ‘Show Me Strong’ Recovery Plan provides a path forward.”

The COVID-19 virus is not going away any time soon. Companies will have to learn to safely and responsibly conduct business in this “new normal” that Missouri is facing. If businesses, employees, and customers continue to practice good mitigation techniques – like social distancing, modifying the physical workspace, additional sanitation, shifted work schedules, and others – Missouri will soon be able to engage in additional economic activity.

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD), will receive an emergency grant of $1.3 million for COVID-19 Disaster Recovery. The RecoverMO Humanitarian Work Grant will target dislocated workers from across the state and help MDHEWD provide temporary employment opportunities in humanitarian work such as grocery delivery, health care workers, contact tracing, and other work directly supporting COVID-19, as well as job training opportunities. The money will be awarded to MDHEWD on June 1, and will be available to local workforce development boards within 45 days.

Additionally, MDHEWD will be launching the #RecoverMO campaign on May 18, to begin to hold virtual job fairs and help Missourians skillup and get back to work. As part of the campaign, the department will highlight several short-term training programs from Missouri higher education institutions that are offered to allow Missourians to quickly earn a certificate or industry-recognized credential.

Governor Parson said, “Missouri citizens and businesses are eager to get back to work … and now more than ever, they need our support to get back on their feet.”

To view the economic reopening order, additional guidance, and frequently asked questions, please click here. For more information on the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan, visit showmestrong.mo.gov.