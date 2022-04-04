Missouri Governor Parson Grants 10 Pardons

Addendum: Governor Parson Grants 10 Pardons

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson granted 10 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

To review the names of the individuals granted clemency, please see attached. Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.