Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Sonya Brandt as Associate Circuit Judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit. She will fill the recent Associate Circuit Judge vacancy.

Ms. Brandt, of Linn, is currently an attorney with Brandt Law Office, LLC. She holds a holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.