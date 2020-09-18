Missouri Governor Parson Appoints Holly Conger-koenig As Associate Circuit Judge For The 1st Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson appointed Holly Conger-Koenig as Associate Circuit Judge for the 1st Judicial Circuit. She will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Rick Roberts to Circuit Judge.

Ms. Conger-Koenig, of Kahoka, is currently serving as the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney. She holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Culver Stockton College and a Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley School of Law in Lansing, Michigan.

