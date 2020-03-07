Missouri Governor Parson Announces First Assistant Attorney General Thomas Albus as Circuit Judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of Thomas Albus as Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit in St. Louis County effective April 1, 2020. He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Gloria Clark Reno.

Mr. Albus, of Glendale, currently serves as the First Assistant Attorney General for the State of Missouri. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.