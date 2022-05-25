Missouri Governor Parson announced two appointments

Governor Mike Parson announced two appointments to the Missouri Ethics Commission

Kathie Conway, of Wentzville, was appointed to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Ms. Conway was elected to the Missouri House of State Representatives in 2010 and served until she was term limited in 2018. Prior to to her election as State Representative, Ms. Conway was an investigator for Sedgwick Claims Management Services in the St. Louis area. She was also an investigator for the Missouri Real Estate Commission in addition to other independent investigation work throughout her career. She earned her Bachelors of Science in law enforcement administration from Western Illinois University.

William Villapiano, of Houston, was appointed to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Mr. Villapiano has been a Minister with Faith Fellowship since 1984. He was also the President of Houston Ministerial Alliance for 19 years. He is an ordained minister through the Association of Faith Churches and Ministers International (AFCM). Mr. Villapiano serves as the Chairman of AFCM’s Executive Committee, leading a team that oversees regional directors and ministers from across the United States, Canada, and international missionaries.